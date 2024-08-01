Editorial: Build consensus on GM crops

Supreme Court’s direction to the Centre to formulate a national policy on GM crops is a welcome development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 11:56 PM

The public discourse on genetically modified technologies is often clouded by politics, delusional activism and fear-mongering. Matters that must be decided by evidence-based science are often hijacked by alarmist ideologies that manufacture fear to block the introduction of new technologies. Such misplaced campaigns will deprive farmers of the benefits of modern scientific research. The latest debate revolves around the indigenously developed GM mustard which has the potential to be a game-changer for India in terms of boosting production and productivity of the oil seed and reducing dependence on import of edible oil. In this context, the Supreme Court’s direction to the Centre to formulate a national policy on GM crops is a welcome development. Such a policy, finalised after consultations with farmers’ bodies, agricultural experts, State governments and civil society organisations, will help create a balanced approach where all voices are heard and all concerns addressed. Transparency and extensive consultations form the cornerstone of any collaborative model. The objective should be to strike a balance between innovation, health, and environmental sustainability in agriculture. As India confronts the dual challenges of a growing population and climate change, the need for a comprehensive national policy on GM crops has never been more pressing. It is crucial to ensure that deliberations are inclusive, transparent and scientifically grounded. In doing so, India can navigate the complexities surrounding GM crops with clarity and purpose, ensuring the most sustainable path forward.

Besides, the regulatory framework must be robust enough to address issues like environmental safety, health impact assessments and ethical considerations regarding biotechnological interventions. Since India is looking to increase oilseeds output under its Aatmanirbhar drive, promoting GM mustard will go a long way in furthering this cause. Despite producing 116.5 lakh tonnes of edible oils in 2021-22, India imported 141.93 lakh tonnes, highlighting a significant gap and there is a projected demand of 34 million tonnes by 2025-26. Mustard plays a pivotal role, constituting 40% of India’s total edible oil production. GM Mustard demonstrates a yield increase of approximately 28% over normal varieties. The introduction of GM crops can enhance yields and mitigate the effects of climate change, such as droughts and pests. GM crops are plants whose genes are artificially modified, usually by inserting genetic material from another organism to give it new properties, such as increased yield, resistance to disease or drought, or improved nutritional value. The global landscape around GM crops is rapidly evolving, with many countries embracing biotechnology to tackle food security issues. India can learn from global experiences of regulating GM crops and establishing guidelines that mutually benefit local ecosystems while adhering to international standards. It is time science is given its fair due in policy making because the country cannot afford to miss technological revolutions because of irrational fears. Farmers deserve the benefits of modern biotechnologies to improve yields.