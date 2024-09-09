Goa: 33-year-old Russian tourist drowns in sea; woman rescued

According to police officials, Russian national Dimitri Lvov was holidaying in North Goa along with his partner Irina Rudemko

By PTI Published Date - 9 September 2024, 10:46 AM

File Photo

Panaji: A 33-year-old Russian national on a visit to Goa drowned in the Arabian Sea while his woman partner was rescued by locals, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Morjim beach in North Goa district. Russian national Dimitri Lvov (33) was holidaying in North Goa along with his partner Irina Rudemko (28). They ventured into the waters at the Morjim beach at around 5 am, a senior police official said.

Both of them got pulled into the waters due to strong undercurrents, he said. Some locals saved the woman, but Lvov drowned, the official said. The body was later recovered by lifeguards, the police added.