Editorial: India’s moment of pride

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

ndia’s strong support for AU’s entry adds momentum to the push for a more inclusive and representative G20

It was India’s moment of glory on the global stage. Overcoming the initial scepticism, it has pulled off a big diplomatic victory at the just-concluded G20 summit at a time when the international order is undergoing a churning process with rapidly shifting geopolitics. Hosting the mega event, attended by leaders from 29 countries representing the world’s most powerful economies and heads of 14 international organisations, New Delhi has delivered a major victory in areas that were thought to be intractable. The key takeaway has been the successful finalisation of the consensus communique — Delhi Declaration — which had eluded the previous summits because of the bitter division among the members over the Ukraine war. The final statement, mirroring a nuanced position without hurting the nations on either side of the divide, reflected the triumph of India’s stewardship and a crowning moment for its diplomacy. This is significant because the grouping was divided on the Ukraine war, with Russia and China on one side wanting to avoid even a discussion on the issue while the western nations were rooting for a strong language to condemn Russia. Eventually, a compromise was brokered that significantly toned down criticism of Russia. Prior to the summit, it was widely believed that India would not be able to forge a consensus on the contentious Ukraine crisis. The Declaration also addressed key global issues — without ruffling any feathers — including climate change, gender equality, financial inclusion, terrorism and money laundering. Admitting the African Union, a regional block of 55 member states, into the G20 has added another feather to India’s crown and strengthened its standing as a voice of the Global South.

The African Union’s entry was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June and it was befitting that he welcomed AU chairperson Azali Assoumani to take the seat as a full member at the start of the New Delhi summit. India, over the past few years, has actively established itself as a prominent advocate of the Global South, highlighting its difficulties and aspirations. India’s strong support for AU’s entry adds momentum to the push for a more inclusive and representative G20. It aligns with India’s vision to foster a multipolar world and a more equitable international order. India and Africa have long-standing trade and economic linkages. The ties have been on the upswing amid China’s efforts to expand its influence. The initiative to back the AU’s G20 bid is not just symbolic but also strategic. The G20 elevation marks a significant stride for Africa’s global presence. The G20, which currently represents 65% of the world’s population, would now speak for about 80% of the global citizens. Within the continent itself, there are concerns over the AU’s lack of political cohesiveness and the multiplicity of regional economic committees. However, these could turn out to be only minor irritants in the long run.

