Editorial: Involve communities in conservation

Hyderabad: The increase in the tiger population — from 2,967 in 2018 to 3,167 in 2022 — is no doubt a cause for celebration but one needs to look beyond the numbers and focus on areas of concern. As India commemorates 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’, its flagship programme to protect the species, the conservation efforts face a twin challenge — to safeguard the tigers in the wild and also to increase their numbers beyond the carrying capacity of the designated reserves. This requires a policy of harmonious co-existence where conservation works are reconciled with the support for local communities. While there is an overall rise in the tiger population, as per the All India Tiger Estimation (2022) report released recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tiger occupancy in States like Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, and in the western ghats showed a decline. The north-eastern hill tiger populations are genetically unique and should be the top priority of conservation action in the country due to their low population size and unique lineage. Conservation planning and execution is needed to ensure ecologically viable economic development. As this landscape shares an enormous border length with neighbouring countries, trans-boundary tiger conservation strategies will help sustain those isolated populations. In 2006, the tigers roamed some 93,000 sq km; by 2018, this came down to 89,000 sq km. This means there is now better protection inside the tiger reserves, but the habitat of the tiger is shrinking.

The 2018 estimation showed that some 1,923 tigers — 65% — are found within the confines of the reserves; the rest roam outside in the contiguous forests, habitat to both wild animals and people. A healthy tiger population translates into large forests, which in turn, facilitates more carbon reserves. Currently, there are 53 tiger reserves spanning more than 75,000 sq km, which is approximately 2.4% of India’s geographical area. A nationwide estimation in 2006 found that there were 1,411 tigers in the country; in 2010, the numbers increased to 1,706; by 2014 to 2,226 and in the fourth round in 2018, to 2,967. There is a need for change in the conservation strategies to maximise the benefits for local communities. At present, conservation is happening in ways that exacerbate the conflict between animals and local communities. In many cases, tribals are relocated from the parks and there is a virtual takeover of the same area by luxury tourism. This only adds to alienation and conflict. Homestead tourism, owned and run by local communities, should be incentivised so that people become true partners in protection and have an equal stake in the tiger and its future. Over half a century after the launch of Project Tiger, conservation policy has to move beyond the band-aid mode. Justice for fauna and flora has to blend with dignity and justice for those who live in proximity.