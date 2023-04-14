Editorial: New hope on Naga talks

The meeting between govt’s interlocutor and representatives of NSCN-IM must be used to break the logjam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

The meeting between govt’s interlocutor and representatives of NSCN-IM must be used to break the logjam

Hyderabad: The revival of peace talks with Naga rebels, after a long stalemate, raises hopes of resolving what is considered Asia’s oldest insurgency that has caused immense pain to the people of the sensitive border region. A closed-door meeting between the central government’s interlocutor AK Mishra and representatives of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), held in Dimapur, is an encouraging development in the efforts to find a lasting political solution to the vexed issue. At a time when China is able to exercise greater influence in the region with the help of a pliable Myanmar, it is very important for India to bring the peace efforts in Nagaland to fruition. The goodwill generated by this fresh beginning must be used to break the logjam and step up efforts to find a quick solution. It is heartening that soon after the latest round of talks both sides have expressed willingness to seek a solution on the basis of the Framework Agreement signed eight years ago. Over a quarter century, after the NSCN-IM signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 when the peace talks began, the negotiations are yet to be concluded. The Centre signed a Framework Agreement in 2015 to find a solution to the Naga political issue. The stalemate is over the two demands of the Naga representatives — a separate constitution and a flag. However, the Centre has made it clear that it is in no position to grant these demands.

The NSCN(I-M) has rejected all alternatives — such as a cultural flag instead of a national flag and dealing with issues of a constitution after signing the final agreement. This means the flag and constitution are still unsettled issues. The other issues on the table include the Naga army, currency and Nagalim (integration of Naga-inhabited areas into Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur). A spat between then Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and the NSCN(IM) complicated matters further and contributed to the logjam. The central intelligence agencies fear that the residual insurgencies, mainly in Manipur, share an umbilical cord with Nagaland. Poor governance has only added to the resentment levels. The revocation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir has created fear among not only Nagas but also in other northeastern States which are governed by Article 371, a derivative of Article 370. While the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a conglomeration of at least seven different groups, has agreed to accept a political solution and continue the dialogue, the NSCN-IM has been rigid in its demand for a separate flag and constitution. This stand is delaying the final solution to the decades-old negotiations. Both the government and the representatives of Naga groups must adopt an accommodative approach to reach an agreement. Without solving the Naga issue, peace will continue to evade the northeast region.