Editorial: Ominous signs for India

The emergence of Jamaat as a mainstream political force could harm the interests of minorities in Bangladesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 11:58 PM

The Bangladesh interim government’s decision to revoke the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical outfit that has a bloody history of violence, is fraught with dangerous implications for the region. The move will not only vitiate domestic politics but also have ramifications for India. Jamaat has the dubious distinction of opposing the 1971 Bangladesh freedom movement and siding with the Pakistani army in committing atrocities against the people. There are legitimate fears that the emergence of Jamaat as a mainstream political force could harm the interests of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus whose contribution during the liberation struggle is well known. If the Islamist elements are allowed a free run, it would spell doom for the country. The outfit was banned by the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government for its involvement in terrorism at the height of the nationwide protests against the regime. It was also barred from contesting elections way back in 2013 on the grounds that its charter violated Bangladesh’s constitution by “opposing secularism”. The organisation traces its roots to the Jamaat-e-Islami established in Lahore in 1941 by Islamic theologian Abul Ala Maududi. Its foundational goal was to promote Islamic values in India, and eventually establish a unified Islamic state in the subcontinent and implement the Islamic code of life. Since 2013, most of the Jamaat leaders have either been hanged or jailed, convicted of several crimes such as rapes, abductions and killings. Now, the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has revoked the ban on the grounds that there is no evidence linking Jamaat with terrorist activities.

The Jamaat is the largest Islamic political organisation in Bangladesh, enjoying the patronage of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) founded by Ziaur Rahman and now led by his widow Khaleda Zia. When Ziaur Rahman became President of Bangladesh in 1977, provisions on Secularism and Socialism were removed from the constitution, providing scope for forming political parties based on religion. Zia’s successor Maj Gen HM Ershad continued to support the Jamaat. It also gained access to vital economic sectors such as the well-funded NGO sector and the Islami Bank, one of the largest Islamic Banks in Bangladesh. It used its power and influence over Zia and Ershad to systematically persecute the minorities, especially the Hindus. The Jamaat continued to enjoy political power until Prime Minister Hasina established the War Crimes Tribunal (WCT) in 2008. Many top leaders of the Jamaat were found guilty by the WCT and executed. Given its unsavoury past, India sees the Jamaat as a terrorist organisation with international links, particularly with Pakistan. Its political mainstreaming is a matter of concern. However, New Delhi needs to recalibrate its strategies and work with the new dispensation in Dhaka in the interest of bilateral ties which have strengthened over the years. A stable, peaceful and secular Bangladesh is in the best interests of the region.