Editorial: Step up R&D spending

Despite govt’s efforts to boost scientific recognition, India’s R&D landscape continues to face hurdles

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 11:58 PM

Despite being endowed with immense talent and human resources, India lags behind developed countries in pioneering innovations of global impact. Poor spending on research and development (R&D) has been the bane of Indian science. The highly bureaucratised and patronage-driven science administration is another limiting factor. As of 2021, India spent just 0.7% of its GDP on R&D, significantly below the global average of 1.8%. Developed countries such as the United States, Sweden and Switzerland spend about 2.9%, 3.2% and 3.4%, respectively. Israel spends 4.5% of its GDP on R&D, the highest in the world. This underinvestment means fewer grants, outdated equipment and limited resources for researchers. The recent announcement of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP), replacing Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (SSB) awards, marks the implementation of a new framework for honouring scientists across various disciplines. However, the change also raises questions about the effectiveness of such recognition in addressing the fundamental challenges faced by the country’s research community. Despite the government’s efforts to boost scientific recognition, India’s R&D landscape continues to face several hurdles. The most significant of them remains poor budgetary allocations and research infrastructure. As India aspires for a place on the global high table on scientific innovation, it becomes imperative for the government to acknowledge the elephant in the room and urgently address the issues that hinder the progress of the research ecosystem. The country needs to increase the R&D spending to 3% of the GDP to achieve the desired results in the long run.

The private sector too must pitch in and step up spending on innovation and R&D. On other key parameters like the number of PhDs produced annually or citations to papers in scientific literature, the country’s performance has been far from inspiring. With a large youth population and a strong diaspora that is more affluent and accomplished, India has great potential to pioneer high-tech innovation. The overhaul of the science education and research system, elimination of bureaucracy, structural changes for better administration and creating a large number of centres of excellence around outstanding individuals would go a long way in harnessing the true potential. The Economic Survey 2023-24 too has underlined the need for better integration of higher education, industry and faster commercialisation of technologies. Despite advancements, challenges in investment and research application persist. India continues to face a significant brain drain, with many top researchers and scientists leaving for better opportunities abroad. This exodus deprives India of its brightest minds, hindering the growth of a robust domestic research ecosystem. The lack of competitive salaries, limited research funding and inadequate infrastructure at home contribute to this scenario. Bureaucratic bottlenecks virtually strangulate innovation. Complex procurement procedures, delayed fund releases and excessive paperwork create significant hurdles. Another area of concern is the total disconnect between academic curricula and the needs of the industry, resulting in a shortage of skilled researchers.