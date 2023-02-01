Editorial: Time ripe for UNSC reform

Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: If there is any global body that qualifies to be the least representative and anachronistic in the face of changing geopolitical realities, it is undoubtedly the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). It is facing a crisis of confidence as the structure that was envisioned at the end of World War II has now become unsuitable to meet contemporary challenges. The time is ripe for the much-awaited overhaul. UN General Assembly president Csaba Korosi hit the nail on the head when he recently observed that the ‘paralysed’ and ‘dysfunctional’ UNSC does not reflect today’s realities and is unable to discharge its basic functions of maintaining international peace and security as well as preventing wars. On the raging issue involving Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he has rightly remarked that veto power prevented the Security Council from taking action against one of its permanent members that had attacked a neighbour. Korosi’s comments are in sync with the firm stand taken by India, the incumbent G20 president, in rooting for comprehensive reforms. On several occasions in the past, New Delhi made it clear that the reforms should focus on highlighting the concerns of the developing world and reflect the realities of the 21st century. There is no doubt that making the UNSC more representative and inclusive will help in improving its efficiency and transparency. Contemporary global challenges such as geopolitical conflict, climate change, food and energy insecurity, present and future pandemics and wide-ranging inequalities cannot be addressed by an institution with an outmoded framework.

The UN’s ostrich mentality is summed up by the fact that the Security Council’s composition has been changed only once in several decades — back in 1965, the General Assembly expanded the Council from 11 to 15 members with the addition of four non-permanent seats. The international community must speak with one voice on the urgency of carrying out UNSC reforms. Being the largest democracy with growing influence across the regions and one of the fastest growing economies, a responsible nuclear power and a technological hub with a tradition of global engagement, India has a strong case to be a permanent member of the UNSC at a time when the global body needs a deeper transformation to strengthen multilateralism. Currently, it has five permanent seats, occupied by the US, the UK, China, France and Russia. Only a permanent member has the power to veto a resolution. Over decades, the UN has, unfortunately, turned into a pliable tool in the hands of a few powerful nations rather than an institution to resolve global conflicts. As a result, it has been fast losing its relevance. Countries like India get a temporary seat at UNSC but have so far not been given a permanent seat despite having all the requisites. The main hurdle for India has been the resistance from China.