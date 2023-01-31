Editorial: Recession fears

When the world’s most valuable firms resort to large-scale job cuts, worries of a ripple effect are inevitable

A layoff wave is sweeping the technology sector across the world. Over 1,000 companies have let go of nearly 1.52 lakh employees in 2022 amidst gloomy macroeconomic conditions and fears of a global recession. The New Year too has begun on a grim note with over 1,600 employees being fired per day globally. Several tech giants, including the likes of Meta, Amazon, Google, Twitter, Salesforce and Alibaba laid off employees. Indian companies are no exception to this phenomenon. After years of trying to diversify its revenues and dabbling with futuristic ideas, the tech industry now appears to take an existential look at itself and focus more on its core strengths with a conservative approach towards the headcount. The downsizing has affected both the tech juggernauts and startups alike. As people quarantined in 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and life suddenly moved online in a way it never had before, the tech sector hired in droves. Now, as life returns to a pre-pandemic rhythm, those companies are correcting that overzealousness in staffing. Digital advertisers are cutting back on spending, prompted by the hazy economic environment and forecasts around the world. As the threat of rising inflation is ballooning across various sectors, consumer spending is on the fall. In addition to the macroeconomic woes, firms at an organisational level are experiencing investor woes. With higher attention being drawn to the privacy fiascos of the gigantic tech companies, revenues and sales targets are falling. Consumer targeting has taken a hit which has greatly impacted the revenues of tech and IT companies across the globe.

Weak consumer demand, tightening monetary policies with almost all central banks raising key interest rates and growing pressure from investors to adopt a more aggressive strategy to curb spending are some of the factors that are prompting tech companies to opt for massive layoffs. Consumer price inflation has soared in almost every major economy of the world, including the US, UK, India, Japan and the European Union. The impact is being felt even more now as the global economy was already reeling under the pressure of Covid-related lockdowns since 2020. Just when the situation seemed to be improving, the Russian invasion of Ukraine made matters worse by disrupting a major trade route. Rising inflation has also impacted several world economies severely leading to a crisis in the job market as well. The world is currently hitting a reset button to overcome these ups and downs. When the world’s most valuable and cash-rich firms resort to large-scale job cuts, worries of a ripple effect are inevitable. Knock-on consequences are expected in the consulting, marketing, advertising and manufacturing spaces. The developments are also bound to have an impact on India’s export prospects, especially in the information technology sector.