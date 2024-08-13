Education sector in shambles due to govt neglect, says Kishan Reddy

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take measures to improve the standard of education and release funds to universities and government institutions to take up development works.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:02 PM

File photo of Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress government of neglecting the education sector in the State, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take measures to improve the standard of education and release funds to universities and government institutions to take up development works.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Kishan Reddy alleged that the education sector in the State was in disarray due to the wrong policies of the Congress government. Stating that the State government had diluted the education sector by not filling vacancies of teachers and lecturers, he demanded the government to fill all the vacant posts in university, colleges and government schools.

Criticising the State government for not appointing vice chancellors, the Union Minister said there were 2,400 vacancies in varsities and that due to the vacant posts of lecturers students were suffering. “How long will this government run universities with in-charge VCs?” he asked.

Expressing displeasure over the poor standard of education in the universities, he said none of the educational institutions from the State figure in the top 100 in the latest report of National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF). “The 100-year-old Osmania University secured the 70th rank in the NIRF rating. It was 64 in the previous year and 46th in 2022. The standard of OU was going down every passing year,”he alleged.

Commenting on the poor plight of government schools, he said a majority of the schools lack basic amenities, like furniture, toilets and drinking water facilities in the State. ” Drinking water connection is available in 25,217 of the 30,104 schools, while there are no toilets for girls in 14,028 schools,”he said.