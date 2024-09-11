Education system in shambles under Congress government claims KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 September 2024, 06:18 PM

BRS MLA KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday criticized the Congress government here, stating that it had pushed the State’s education system into shambles.

“Schools and colleges without faculty, basic amenities like chalk pieces and dusters – this is the reality under Congress rule,” he posted on X, pointing out that government schools and colleges which were running from rented buildings were being locked by the owners for non-payment of rents, forcing students to stand on the roads.

“It is shameful that even after eight months, the Congress government did not pay rents. Despite the Chief Minister holding the Education portfolio, the Education department is suffering due to lack of funding and direction,” he said, urging an immediate high-level review to address these pressing issues.

Rama Rao also found fault with the Congress party, calling it the party of hypocrisy and one that betrayed women by nominating Lal Singh who had previously defended the perpetrators of the Kathua gang rape.

He questioned how a party that claimed to champion justice could stand behind someone who had questioned the brutal assault and murder of Asifa Bano, a young girl whose case shook the nation.

“The definition of real ‘Naari Nyay’ has been explained by the Congress. By nominating Lal Singh who defended the Kathua rapists, the Congress has shown its true colours,” he said.

“This is disgraceful that insults every woman and undermines the very essence of justice. Shameful,” he added.