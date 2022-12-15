EESL inks pact with Energy Conservation Mission

They have partnered with an aim to conduct awareness sessions on ‘Energy Conservation’ across 30 schools in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

They have partnered with an aim to conduct awareness sessions on ‘Energy Conservation’ across 30 schools in Telangana.

Hyderabad: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Conservation Mission of The Institution of Engineers (India) to propagate the importance of energy conservation.

EESL and Energy Conservation Mission have partnered with an aim to conduct awareness sessions on ‘Energy Conservation’ across 30 schools in Telangana. They will also collaborate on developing and conducting skill development and training activities for upskilling unemployed youth.

This apart, they will facilitate capacity building sessions in educational institutions, MSMEs engaged in energy related businesses, NGOs, self-help groups etc, on energy conservation practices, besides energy efficiency technologies and programmes.

In Telangana, EESL has installed over 15.53 Lakh LED streetlights as part of its Street Lighting National Programme. As part of the programme, inefficient lights have been replaced with energy efficient LED lights, which offer better visibility and reduce GHG emissions.