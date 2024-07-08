EFLU signs MoU with IIM Raipur

The MoU was signed by IIM, Raipur, Director, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, and EFLU, Vice Chancellor (Actg) Prof. Surabhi Bharati in a special event at the EFLU campus.

Hyderabad: The city-based English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Tarnaka campus has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Raipur, to facilitate translation of the teaching cases of the IIM, Raipur, into the Chinese,Arabic, French, and Spanish languages by the EFLU.

The MoU was signed by IIM, Raipur, Director, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, and EFLU, Vice Chancellor (Actg) Prof. Surabhi Bharati in a special event at the EFLU campus on Monday.

On the occasion, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani said that the MoU would help internationalise the huge repository of the teaching cases of the IIM Raipur through their translation into foreign languages.

The EFLU VC (actg), Prof. Surabhi Bharati offered to expand the scope of the MoU to explore more possibilities for student and faculty exchange and for offering courses on foreign languages, communication skills, and cultural studies.

The event, which was attended by Registrar (in-charge) Prof. K. Narasimha Rao, academic Deans, and other senior administrators, was coordinated by the Centre for Translation and Interpretation wing of EFL University.