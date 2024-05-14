Hyderabad to host one-of-a-kind ‘World Literature Workshop’

The fourth edition of the one-of-its-kind 12-week workshop is set to kick off on May 18, and run till August 3, this year,

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 03:59 PM

Dr Surendra Singh Negi, Assistant Professor at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: In an effort to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation for literature and encourage meaningful interactions, Dr Surendra Singh Negi, an Assistant Professor at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad, has been conducting what can be described as a type of “social experiment” through his ‘World Literature Workshop’ from the past three years.

The fourth edition of the one-of-its-kind 12-week workshop is set to kick off on May 18, and run till August 3, this year, with a focus on exploring significant yet lesser-known texts from Latin American literature. “The whole idea started sometime during the pandemic, amidst the claustrophobia of the lockdown, starving for some human interactions,” said Dr Negi.

What sets this workshop apart is that participants are intentionally kept anonymous throughout the workshop, with neither their real names nor professions revealed. Furthermore, the titles and authors of the texts remain undisclosed until the final session, offering an environment free from biases and preconceptions. “The anonymity allows participants to engage with the texts authentically, without the influence of external factors. It’s about rediscovering the joy of reading and sharing insights without judgment,” he added.

Unlike the previous three seasons conducted online, this marks the workshop’s first offline edition, promising 12 face-to-face sessions at Hyderabad’s eclectic venues, from cafes to cultural spaces. Scheduled every Saturday from 6:30 pm to 8 pm, the workshop accommodates a group of 20 individuals.

Participants from various professions, including doctors, lawyers, teachers, journalists, poets, bureaucrats, and others, from all walks of life, gather to engage in candid discussions and build lasting connections. Registration for the workshop closes on May 17 at 5 pm. One can register for the workshop through the link https://bit.ly/4dgszDl