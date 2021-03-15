EFLU students protest over reopening of hostels, detained

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: About 14 students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) were taken into preventive custody on Sunday when they protested for reopening of hostel facilities on the campus. Over 30 students staged a protest and sat on a hunger strike in front of the university gate. They demanded the administration reopen the hostel facilities as they were facing problems in accessing online classes.

“Some students were protesting in front of the university gate. On information, we reached the spot and took 14 of them into preventive custody and all of them were released later,” said an official of OU Police Station.