Eid celebrated with piety in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:02 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Source: IANS

Hyderabad/ Amaravati: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional piety in the two Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday.

With Covid restrictions no longer in place, the devout freely made their way to mosques to offer prayers with friends and family. The happiness was palpable on people’s faces as they streamed out after Eid prayers and hugged their near and dear ones.

In Hyderabad, the grand old mosques dotting the cities were filled with the devout offering prayers. Police made adequate arrangements to manage the traffic and had to divert traffic in certain areas.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also greeted the people. “On the occasion of #Ramzan (Eid al-Fitr) Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has extended greetings to the Muslim brethren.

The CM wished Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Fitr festival with gaiety and perform prayers for Almighty Allah’s blessings,” the chief minister’s social media handle tweeted.

‘The holy month of Ramzan urges the mankind to serve fellow human beings’. Telangana has replicated the culture of ‘Ganga Jamuna Tehjeeb’ and stood as a role model in strengthening the secular fabric and upholding the religious tolerance in the country. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 3, 2022

In Vijayawada, Muslims gathered in large numbers at mosques and the IGMC stadium to offer the Eid prayers. Similar scenes were witnessed in cities and towns across the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his greetings and wishes to the people on the occasion.

