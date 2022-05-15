| Eight Held For Forgery And Selling Of Open Plots In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Hyderabad: Eight members of a 15 member gang who were allegedly indulging in preparation of fake documents and grabbing plots were arrested by the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) and Keesara police on Sunday. The police said that they have seized two cars, non-judicial stamp papers, rubber stamps of various officials of different government departments etc., from them.

The arrested persons are Sayana Balaji Sai Kumar (43), Guduru Praveen Reddy (38), Vangeti Sanjeeva Reddy (49), Kappara Sai Goud (30), Gandi Sai Kumar (31), Rudra Murali (39) Lingala Ravinder (53) and Tammala Naveen (37).

“The gang identified open plots in Keesara and surroundings and prepared forged documents of the property. With help of a few persons who impersonated to be genuine owner of the property they sold it to different persons,” said Rachakonda CP, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

The gang allegedly prepared forged documents and grabbed three plots belonging to a woman located at Sreemitra Enclaves in Keesara. The victim approached the Rachakonda CP who entrusted the task to the SOT team.

The SOT with the help of Keesara police investigated the case and nabbed the eight persons. Efforts are on to nab the remaining persons who are absconding.

