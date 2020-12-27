Eight transgenders held in Hyderabad for extortion

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Eight transgenders who had demanded money from a family and threatened them when they did not pay up were arrested by the Bachupally police on Saturday.

P Chalapathi (55), a resident of Bachupally, was conducting Satyanarayana Swamy pooja at his house in Pragathinagar, on Friday, when a group of eight transgenders came to his house.

“The group demanded Rs 20,000 and when Chalapathi refused to pay the amount, they created nuisance at the house and threatened his family,” the police said.

On receiving a complaint, the police reached the spot and took eight transgenders into custody. A case of extortion was registered against them and investigation taken up.

The police had asked people to call up on Dial 100 and inform them if transgenders visit their residences or commercial establishments and create nuisance or demand money.

