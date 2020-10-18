Elavenil Valarivan wins gold, Shahu shoots silver

The championship was organised by Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation

New Delhi: World number one Indian Elavenil Valarivan won a gold medal and Shahu Tushar Mane bagged a silver in the Sheikh Russel International Air Rifle Championship, held virtually on Sunday.

The championship was organised by Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation (BSSF). Thanks to her gold, Elavenil got richer by $1000 while Shahu Mane pocketed $700 for his effort. In the 60-shot competition in which shooters from six nations participated, including hosts Bangladesh and India, Elavenil shot a modest 627.5 to come out on top.

Shiori Hirata won the silver with 622.6, while Indonesian Vidya Toyyiba took the bronze with 621.1. Japan, however, won the gold in the men’s event as Naoya Okada shot a solid 630.9 to leave India’s Shahu behind.

The championship is being held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.