Elderly couple dies, two injured in road accident in Khammam

The deceased, Satyanarayana and Rukmini, both aged above 75 years and belong to Mamillagudem area in Khammam city, were travelling in a car when the incident took place.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 03:15 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: An elderly couple has died and two others injured in a road accident on a main road at Mushtikunta in Bonakal mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Satyanarayana and Rukmini, both aged above 75 years and belong to Mamillagudem area in Khammam city, were travelling in a car when the incident took place. The person driving the car lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a curve on the road and hit a roadside tree and the vehicle went into flames due to the impact of the crash.

The locals rushed to the spot to rescue the occupants of the car. The elderly couple was said to have died on the spot. Two injured youths, who were in an unconscious state, have been shifted to Government General Hospital in Khammam for treatment. Bonakal SI Madhusudhan booked a case in connection with the incident and launched a probe.