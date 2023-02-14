Elderly man dies in road accident at Medchal

The victim G Narsimhulu, a resident of Medchal, was riding a bike near the Dewan Function Hall on Medchal road, when a car hit him

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:28 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: An elderly man died in a road accident at Medchal on Tuesday. The victim G Narsimhulu, a resident of Medchal, was riding a bike near the Dewan Function Hall on Medchal road, when a car hit him. The elderly person immediately fell on the road and died on the spot due to severe injuries.

“Apparently the car driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner that resulted in the accident,” said Medchal police.

The police registered a case against the driver Chandrapuram Shekar and seized the car. Further investigation is on.