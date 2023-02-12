Hyderabad: Teenager dies in road accident at Shamshabad

A teenager, who had sustained injuries in a road accident at Shamshabad three days ago, has died while undergoing treatment
On Thursday evening, the victim Neal Bhandari (17) a resident of Goshamahal was travelling on a scooter along with his uncle Vikas Bhandari when their vehicle skidded at the service road near Kashish Function Hall Shamshabad road.
The victim had fallen down on the road and sustained serious injuries, He was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. The RGI Airport police are investigating.