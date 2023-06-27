Elderly woman found living with grandson’s body for 10 days

In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman has been found living with the body of her 17-year-old grandson for 10 days.

By IANS Published Date - 12:43 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Representational Image

Barabanki: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old woman has been found living with the body of her 17-year-old grandson in her house for the past 10 days in Mohripurva area of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district.

The incident came to light when the woman’s neighbours complained about a foul odour emanating from her residence.

Circle officer Binu Singh said that on reaching the house, authorities found Mithilesh seated next to the partially decomposed body of her grandson, Priyanshu, Singh.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination while Mithilesh has been directed to undergo a mental health evaluation, he said.

The cause of Priyanshu’s death will be clear only after the post-mortem, she added.

The woman’s neighbours said they had been getting the foul smell from Mithilesh’s house for the past 3-4 days and complained to the police after finding it unbearable, the police said.

According to locals, Priyanshu was living with his grandmother for the last few years. Mithilesh’s late husband was a government servant. His pension helped meet her basic expenses. She had two daughters. The elder daughter and her husband had died six years ago owing to illness, while the younger daughter lives in Lakhimpur Kheri, and has been informed about the incident, the police said.