Elderly woman lodges complaint against sons in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 07:53 PM

Karimnagar: A 70-year-old woman Narsavva lodged a complaint with police against her four sons for not taking care of her and not even serving food.

A native of Alugunuru of Thimmapur mandal, Narsavva on Monday approached the LMD police with the support of local people and lodged a complaint against her sons. She informed the police that she had nurtured four sons and ensured that they settle in life by distributing her properties equally. Informing that she was staying in a small hut, Narsavva also informed the police that she was being ill-treated and not even provided food.

Assuring to help the elderly woman, police registered the case invoking provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.