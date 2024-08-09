Elderly woman loses Rs 22 lakh to cyber fraudster in Hyderabad

The 80-year-old victim, a retired employee, loses nearly Rs.22 lakh to a fraudster on the pretext of police verification and helping her evade a police case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 August 2024, 08:41 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: An elderly woman from city was allegedly cheated by fraudsters online to the tune of nearly Rs.22 lakh on the pretext of police verification and helping her evade a police case.

The 80-year-old victim, a retired employee, had received a call from the fraudster who introduced himself as an employee from the police commissioner’s office.

He told the elderly woman that they have got information that her mobile number and bank account were being used for drug peddling between Hyderabad and New Delhi.

After the woman clarified she was not involved, the fraudster assured her to help her by not registering a criminal case against her.

For this, the suspect asked to share the card details and the OTP sent to the victim’s mobile phone, an official said, adding that the victim shared the OTP and other bank details as well, using which, the fraudsters siphoned off amount from the account.

Based on a complaint, the city cybercrime police booked a case and took up investigation.