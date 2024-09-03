Hyderabad: Women dies by suicide after argument with daughter-in-law

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 10:37 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old mother-in-law died by suicide in Hyderabad after an argument with her daughter-in-law on Monday night

The woman D Krishnaveni (65) was residing along with her son and daughter-in-law at their house in Maharajgunj. On Monday afternoon, according to the police, she had a quarrel with her daughter-in-law over some household issue. The victim also informed her son about the quarrel.

“On Monday evening, the woman was found unconscious at the house in Maharajgunj and was shifted to hospital where she died. We suspect she had consumed some poisonous substances after slipping into depression over the developments in the house,” an official of Abid Road police station. A case is registered.