Election symbol row: CPI slams BJP-led union government

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Extending support to the ruling TRS party’s protest over the allocation of a few symbols to candidates contesting the Munugode bypoll, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday charged that BJP-led union government was influencing the Election Commission over allocation of symbols to candidates.

TRS, a registered party, was raising objection over allocation of a few symbols. It had appealed the EC to delete those from the free symbols list, citing different reasons and it should have been considered. Refusing to do so was against the democratic spirit and free and fair elections should be conducted, CPI National Secretary K Narayana said.

The TRS had appealed to the EC to delete eight symbols resembling its “Car” symbol from the list of free symbols. A representation was also submitted to this effect but the EC allocated the ‘Road Roller’ symbol to a candidate in the Munugode bypoll.

“There are hundreds of other symbols, which can be allocated to the candidates and EC could have deleted symbols resembling the Car symbol” said Narayana here on Thursday.

Further, after the State Election Commission had deleted a symbol, how can the Central Election Commission allocate the same symbol, he questioned, adding “This is nothing but misuse of power by the BJP government.”

Echoing similar opinions, CPI National Executive member Chada Venkat Reddy said the BJP government was influencing the Election Commission. The CPI strongly condemns the BJP’s demand to transfer Returning Officer and a senior police officer from the Munugide constituency, he said.

On Central forces being deployed in Munugode, the CPI leader stated that the BJP government was making all attempts to misuse power and win the bypoll.

Though, the BJP was trying to distribute huge money to woo the voters, people in Munugode had already made up their mind and TRS would win the elections with a huge majority, he added.