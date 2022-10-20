TRS condemns transfer of Munugode RO, allotment of road roller symbol

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: TRS (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao raised strong objection to the decision of Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer the Returning Officer of Munugode byelections. He termed it as yet another example strengthening the argument that the BJP was misusing the constitutional institutions.

In a statement, Rama Rao said through such actions, the BJP‘s pressure on the EC which was expected to uphold the spirit of democracy without any bias, was evident. He stated that reinstating the road roller symbol, which was suspended in 2011 itself, was a mockery of the spirit of democracy. “As per our (TRS) request in the past, the EC has removed the road roller symbol from the list of free symbols. But the same has been reinstated ahead of the ongoing Munugode bypolls which is against the spirit of the election,” he opined.

The TRS (BRS) working president said the BJP was making cheap attempts to gain mileage in the bypolls by confusing the voters with symbols that resemble the TRS’ car symbol. “This violates the constitutional spirit of free and fair elections,” he asserted.

He urged people to note that the BJP was misusing the constitutional institutions for its political interests. “We strongly condemn the decision taken by the Election Commission on transfer of the Returning Officer who worked as per the rules. The Election Commission is working under the nat