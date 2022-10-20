Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Jhumlas and Jhoot are what BJP and Nadda are all about, says KTR

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 10:41 AM, Thu - 20 October 22
Even as a high octane campaign is on in Munugode ahead of the bypoll on November 3, the ruling party reminded the BJP Government about its promises and its failures to deliver.

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party has exposed the BJP-led Centre’s failure in setting up a 300-bed hospital in Marriguda, a Fluoride Research Centre at Choutuppal and special finance assistance to fluoride victims, all of which were promised by the BJP itself.

Taking a sideswipe at the BJP, especially the party’s national president JP Nadda, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “In 2016, as the then Union Health Minister JP Nadda ji promised a hospital for Marriguda, research Centre at Choutuppal but did his NPA Government deliver?” (sic)

Responding to a tweet on Nadda’s unkept promises, Rama Rao said: “Just jhumlas and jhoot is what BJP and Nadda is all about.”

