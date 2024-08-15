Elephants use unique vocal names for individual communication, study reveals

A groundbreaking study has discovered that elephants communicate using unique vocalisations akin to individual names, a behavior previously unseen in non-human animals without mimicry. Researchers analyzed over 469 calls from wild African savannah elephants in Kenya, revealing that these specific sounds enable elephants to identify, recognize, and respond to each other across distances.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 01:24 PM

elephants use distinctive names to communicate

Hyderabad: Elephants communicate with each other using unique vocalisations that function as individual names, a behavior previously unobserved in non-human animals without imitation. Unlike dolphins and parrots, which mimic the sounds of their peers, elephants have developed distinctive calls for each member of their group.

In a groundbreaking study, a team of international researchers employed an artificial intelligence algorithm to analyse the vocalisations of two wild herds of African savannah elephants in Kenya. Their findings revealed that elephants not only use specific sounds to identify individuals but also recognise and respond to calls directed at them, while ignoring those meant for others.

The study identified 469 unique calls, involving 101 elephants initiating a call and 117 receiving one. These calls range from loud trumpeting to low-frequency rumbles that are inaudible to the human ear. Names were often used in long-distance communication, particularly when adults addressed young elephants. The research also showed that adults were more likely to use these names than calves, indicating that this skill may take years to develop.

When researchers played recordings of an elephant's name being called by a familiar individual, the elephant responded with enthusiasm.

However, the same elephant showed much less interest when hearing the names of others. Unlike parrots and dolphins, which might imitate the sounds of others, elephants uniquely create and use specific calls for communication within their social groups.