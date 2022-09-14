Elon Musk becomes ‘Naughtius Maximus’ on Twitter

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:15 AM, Wed - 14 September 22

Musk's updated Twitter bio now reads, "Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison" and his display image is one from his childhood.

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became “Naughtius Maximus” on Twitter, along with changing his profile picture as he goes through a bitter battle over the $44 billion bid to buy the micro-blogging platform.

Naughtius Maximus is described as someone who displays violent or anti-social behaviour, especially as a kid.

It is an English synonym of the word naughty to the maximum which means someone who, specifically as a child, has a bad behaviour to the maximum.

Born in 1971 in South Africa, Musk has British and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry.

His mother is Maye Musk, a model and dietitian born in Canada and raised in South Africa.

His father is Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer and pilot. Elon Musk has a younger brother Kimbal and a younger sister Tosca.

The name change came as Twitter shareholders voted to approve the Tesla CEO’s $44 billion takeover bid.

The vote came as his legal team is in a court battle to get out of the deal. Twitter has sued Elon Musk for allegedly breaching the deal agreement.

The legal battle is expected to start in mid-October.