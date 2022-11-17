| Elon Musk Reveals He Lost 13 Kgs Read To Know His Fitness Mantra

By ANI Published: Updated On - 12:04 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

In response to a tweet, the billionaire revealed that he has lost nearly 30 lbs (13 kg).

Washington: Multi-billionaire Elon Musk has been the talk of the town ever since he took control of Twitter in October. Apart from his working style at the microblogging site, he is also making headlines for his transformation.

Musk has lost over 13 kg. Yes, you read it right.

“You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work,” a social media user tweeted. The user also posted two pictures of Musk in the tweet showcasing his weight loss transformation.

Replying to the user, Musk wrote, “Down 30 lbs.”

When another one asked, “What’s made the most difference,” Musk shared his fitness formula.

Musk’s formula for weight loss is a combination of fasting and absence of tasty food. He is also on diabetes medication Ozempic/Wegovy to remain healthy and fit.

“Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me,” Musk tweeted.

Another user asked Musk if his diabetes drug Ozempic cause side-effects like burps that taste like rotten eggs.

“Bruh, I also take Ozempic for my diabeetus. Does it give you those nasty burps too? Tastes like rotten eggs lol ugh,” (sic) the user wrote.

“Yeah, next-level,” the new Twitter boss responded.

Ozempic is a brand-name prescription medication that’s used to improve blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes, along with diet and exercise. It also helps in decreasing appetite and helps in managing weight.

Disclaimer: Consult your doctor, dietician before following any fitness regime and taking any medication.