Elon Musk’s bizarre conspiracy theory about himself cracks up internet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:45 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, anything and everything relating to him and the micro-blogging site have been insanely trending online. Now, a Twitter exchange between a Twitter user and the platform’s new CEO is grabbing eyeballs.

It all started when writer Tim Urban posed an interesting question. “What’s the craziest conspiracy theory you think might be true?” he asked his followers on Twitter.

What’s the craziest conspiracy theory you think might be true? — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) November 3, 2022

While several people shared their theories, Musk’s bizarre response caught everyone off guard. Well, Musk replied saying that he is an “alien trying to get back to my home planet”.

I’m an alien trying to get back to my home planet — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

“I thought we agreed you were not going to talk about this publicly,” Tim quipped. To which Musk wrote, “Unsure if confirming or denying that. I’m an alien is more convincing that. I’m an alien. (sic)”

Unsure if confirming or denying that

I’m an alien is more convincing that

I’m an alien — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Several memes obviously flooded the micro-blogging site soon after the conversation went viral.

Take a look of a few reactions and memes here:

🤣🤣🤣🤣 i like that, i am an alien too, lets gooooo home xX.<ki> 🤣🤣🤣 (thats ur real mars name.) — Vladmir🇷🇺🇷🇺🇿🇦 (@Thobelamoshate) November 4, 2022

This is not a conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/4IRQyigfns — Gary Mark⚡️Blue Sky Kites  (@blueskykites) November 4, 2022

