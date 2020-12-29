Emma Roberts welcomes her first child

Emma had opened up about her pregnancy on Instagram in August.

Los Angeles: Actress Emma Roberts has reportedly given birth to her first child, a baby boy.Emma and her partner Garrett Hedlund have reportedly named the child Rhodes.”Everyone is healthy,” a source told eonline.com. She gave birth on December 27 in Los Angeles, sources told TMZ.

Emma had opened up about her pregnancy on Instagram in August. “Me…and my two favourite guys,” she had written alongside photos of the actor and her baby bump.Her aunt and Hollywood star Julia Roberts had commented: “Love you.”

There was also an intimate baby shower in October. The garden party was only attended by 15 people due to Covid. Emma had shared a glimpse on Instagram and posted back then: “So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times.”