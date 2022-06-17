End your job hunt here

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:57 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Vijetha Constructions

Location: Nagole

Position: Tele-callers/pre- sale executives

Salary: Rs 15,000 to Rs 22,000

Experience: 0 to 3 years

Language known: Hindi, English and Telugu

Contact: 9959675568, Hiring@absol.tech

HiCare

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC / Inter

Salary: Rs 11,000/month ESI&PF Incentives

Location: Srinagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally

Bike & license mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000

Qualification: Any Degree

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

LIC India

Job Role: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24 years

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact: 8639244807

Yannick Tech Systems

Position: Delivery Boys

Qualification and experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI

Contact: 9133131989

SantaIndia

Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive

Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 PF/ESI Incentives

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Freshers can apply

Contact: 9811025640

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: Rs 27,050

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Field Support Engineer

Hiring for reputed Broadband Company

Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad

Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)

Salary: Rs 16,000 PF/ESI

CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage

Contact: 9811025640

PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Management Trainee

Qualification: MBA – Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)

Salary: Up to 4L benefits

Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Designation: Sales and Marketing

Qualification: Any degree

Hindi & English – Fluency must

Bike & Licence – Must

Salary range: Rs 18,000- Rs 27,000

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Max-Retail Ltd

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in

Lifestyle International

Position: Customer Relationship Executive

Experience: 1-4 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: As per company norms

Location: AP & Telangana

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9032227630

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Accura Networks Marketing

Title: Service technician

Salary: 11k above incentives

Experience: not required

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32 years

Experience: Min 6 months to 3 years in Direct Sales.

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 8688496425

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 20,000/Month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact Number: 8886660788

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location- Hyderabad

Male and female can apply, good communication skills required

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

