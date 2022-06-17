End your job hunt here

Hyderabad: DEET: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).
Vijetha Constructions
Location: Nagole
Position: Tele-callers/pre- sale executives
Salary: Rs 15,000 to Rs 22,000
Experience: 0 to 3 years
Language known: Hindi, English and Telugu
Contact: 9959675568, Hiring@absol.tech
HiCare
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC / Inter
Salary: Rs 11,000/month ESI&PF Incentives
Location: Srinagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally
Bike & license mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000
Qualification: Any Degree
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Good communication, and good professional etiquette
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
LIC India
Job Role: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24 years
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact: 8639244807
Yannick Tech Systems
Position: Delivery Boys
Qualification and experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13,000/month PF & ESI
Contact: 9133131989
SantaIndia
Position: Tele-callers or Retention Executive
Salary: Up to Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 PF/ESI Incentives
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Freshers can apply
Contact: 9811025640
paradigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 year of any B2B Sales, enterprise sales, field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: Rs 27,050
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Field Support Engineer
Hiring for reputed Broadband Company
Freshers/Experienced Male candidates required from Bengaluru, Chennai & Hyderabad
Education: B.Tech (Electronics & Communication)
Salary: Rs 16,000 PF/ESI
CCNA/MCSA certification or trained will be added advantage
Contact: 9811025640
PMJ Gems & Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Management Trainee
Qualification: MBA – Finance/Marketing (eligible 2021 & 2022 pass outs)
Salary: Up to 4L benefits
Language: English, Hindi, and Telugu (preferred)
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: e-mail at venkatrao.t@pmjjewels.com
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Designation: Sales and Marketing
Qualification: Any degree
Hindi & English – Fluency must
Bike & Licence – Must
Salary range: Rs 18,000- Rs 27,000
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Max-Retail Ltd
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: polamarasetty.avinash@landmarkgroup.in
Lifestyle International
Position: Customer Relationship Executive
Experience: 1-4 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: As per company norms
Location: AP & Telangana
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9032227630
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (Real Estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Up to Rs 20,000 Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Accura Networks Marketing
Title: Service technician
Salary: 11k above incentives
Experience: not required
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age Limit: Below 32 years
Experience: Min 6 months to 3 years in Direct Sales.
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 8688496425
eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: Rs 12,000 – Rs 20,000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Contact Number: 8886660788
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Male and female can apply, good communication skills required
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
