T-Recruit draws 6,000 job-seekers

The T-Recruit 2024 facilitated over 180 successful matches between startups and candidates, with 85 offers extended to promising talent, signalling a significant step forward in driving innovation and growth within the startup community.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 11:40 PM

Hyderabad: T-Hub, a startup incubator, on Thursday announced the success of T-Recruit 2024, a recruitment drive that brought together startups and top-tier tech talent. With 92 registered companies and 769 recruiters, including Tao Digital USA, Monitra Healthcare Private Limited, Ariqt International, and DataBeat Consulting Pvt Ltd, the event attracted 6,000 job seekers who vied for opportunities presented by startups across diverse sectors.

T-HuB CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said T-Recruit served as a catalyst for innovation, seamlessly connecting human potential with opportunities within startup realm.

“This initiative underscores our dedication to nurturing collaboration and shaping the trajectory of India’s startup ecosystem. By facilitating connections between talented professionals and forward-thinking startups, T-Recruit fuels the creation of groundbreaking solutions, enriching the landscape of Indian startups,” Rao added.