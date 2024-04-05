End your job search with DEET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:57 PM

CV Staffing Solutions

Position: Marketing Executives & Managers

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Based on the work experience

Experience: Freshers & experienced candidates can apply

Skills Required: Customer service team organisation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 7036002666 | cvstaffingsolutions@outlook.com

Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Marketing Managers

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: 2L – 2.5L

Experience: 0-3 years

Skills Required: Decision making, critical thinking, customer service, multitasking Location: Karimnagar

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9000303929 | adarsha.knr.hr@marutidealers.com

One More Goal

Position: Consultants/Advisors

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: 2L – 2.5L

Experience: 0-2

Skills Required: English Telugu communication

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 15

Contact: 9652867807 | jashuva@onemoregoal.in

One More Goal

Position: Chat Process – Email

Qualification: Any Life Sciences Graduate

Salary: 2.4 LPA – 3 LPA

Experience: Freshers & experienced candidates can apply

Skills Required: Fluent English communication (verbal & written), knowledge in MS Excel

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 9652867807 | hr@onemoregoal.in

SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Van delivery boys

Qualification: 10th & above

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs. 16500 per month PF ESIC

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8106785251

SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Picker

Location: Hyderabad

Joining Date: Immediate joining

Work Shifts: 3 rotational shifts

Note: Only male candidates

Salary: 10K -20K

Vacancies: 50

Contact: 9398517606

Dr. Sayani’s Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Biomedical Engineer (Electrotherapy devices) Sales & Service

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, or related field preferred

Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in relevant field

Location: Hyderabad

Salary : Negotiable

Skills: Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask & prioritize workload effectively

Contact: 9885167863 | hr@drsayanis.com (edited)

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Forklift Operator

Qualification: Diploma | ITI | Intermediate | SSC

Experience: 1 year – 3 years

Salary: Based on experience

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9010025666 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com

Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Customer Care Executives

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: 10K – 20K

Experience: 0-2 years

Skills Required: Customer service, time management

Location: Karimnagar

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9000303929 | adarsha.knr.hr@marutidealers.com

