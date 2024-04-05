End your job search with DEET

Instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it
CV Staffing Solutions
Position: Marketing Executives & Managers
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: Based on the work experience
Experience: Freshers & experienced candidates can apply
Skills Required: Customer service team organisation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 7036002666 | cvstaffingsolutions@outlook.com
Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Marketing Managers
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: 2L – 2.5L
Experience: 0-3 years
Skills Required: Decision making, critical thinking, customer service, multitasking Location: Karimnagar
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 9000303929 | adarsha.knr.hr@marutidealers.com
One More Goal
Position: Consultants/Advisors
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: 2L – 2.5L
Experience: 0-2
Skills Required: English Telugu communication
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 15
Contact: 9652867807 | jashuva@onemoregoal.in
One More Goal
Position: Chat Process – Email
Qualification: Any Life Sciences Graduate
Salary: 2.4 LPA – 3 LPA
Experience: Freshers & experienced candidates can apply
Skills Required: Fluent English communication (verbal & written), knowledge in MS Excel
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 9652867807 | hr@onemoregoal.in
SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Van delivery boys
Qualification: 10th & above
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs. 16500 per month PF ESIC
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8106785251
SPNN – AVSAR Business Service Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Picker
Location: Hyderabad
Joining Date: Immediate joining
Work Shifts: 3 rotational shifts
Note: Only male candidates
Salary: 10K -20K
Vacancies: 50
Contact: 9398517606
Dr. Sayani’s Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Biomedical Engineer (Electrotherapy devices) Sales & Service
Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, or related field preferred
Experience: Minimum of 2 years of experience in relevant field
Location: Hyderabad
Salary : Negotiable
Skills: Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask & prioritize workload effectively
Contact: 9885167863 | hr@drsayanis.com (edited)
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Forklift Operator
Qualification: Diploma | ITI | Intermediate | SSC
Experience: 1 year – 3 years
Salary: Based on experience
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9010025666 | jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com
Adarsha Automotives Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Customer Care Executives
Qualification: Any Graduate
Salary: 10K – 20K
Experience: 0-2 years
Skills Required: Customer service, time management
Location: Karimnagar
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9000303929 | adarsha.knr.hr@marutidealers.com
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com