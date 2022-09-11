End your job search with DEET

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 11 September 22

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Company: Byju”s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)

Location: Across India

Qualification: Any Graduate

Working Days: 5 days work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)

Salary: Up to Rs. 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period.

Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Project Manager

Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture

Salary: As per the company norms

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancies: 15

Location: AP & Telangana Contact: 9652867807

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass.

Salary: 1L-2L/ annum

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Upto 20000 Incentives

Location: Across Hyderabad

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service technician

Minimum Qualification and experience: Not required

Salary: 11k above incentives

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head

Experience: 3-10 years

Salary: upto 10 LPA Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore

Vacancies: 5

Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license and should have good communication.

Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers Experience: 1-2 years

Salary: 10k/Month Qualification: 12th and above

Vacancies: 5

Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English

Should be good in communication skills

Contact:9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives

Vacancies: 13

Salary: 18000/Month Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-2 Years

Qualification; ITI& Diploma

Contact:8639174581

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive

Experience: Min 6 Months in fmcg, bike & license mandatory

Office location : Hyderabad

Salary : 15 k take home

Mobile : 9701678981

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Support Executive

Experience: 0-2 years

Qualification: B.Com

Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad Salary: 15 k take home

Mobile: 9849494940

Beyond Square

Job profile : Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers

Experience : 0-2 years

Qualification: Any Graduate

Age: 18-35 years

Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu

Office location: Hyderabad

Salary : 12,000 – 25,000/month

Mobile : 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Delivery Boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 13000/Month PF & ESI Qualification: Not Required

Contact: 9133131989

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive

Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, enterprise, field sales required

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: 27050/Month Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 10

Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive

Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – ( Vodafone Idea Limited Process )

Location: All Hyderabad

Qualification:- 12th Or Graduate

Salary:- 20k – 23k in hand

Contact: 9811025640

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC and above

Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus

Age: 18-28 years

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 40

Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

VTekis Consultancy

Job Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process

Job Designation: Voice & Chat Process

No. of Openings: 2000

Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years

Work Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore

Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university

Salary: Rs 13,000- 30,000

Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers

Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience

Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.

Location- Hyderabad

Good Communication Skills required,

Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream

Qualification: SSC / Inter

Salary: 11k/month incentives

Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally

Bike & License mandatory

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: 10000 to 12000

Qualification: Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 years

Salary: As per last CTC Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com