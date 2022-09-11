Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Home | News | End Your Job Search With Deet 4

End your job search with DEET

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 11 September 22
End your job search with DEET
The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs,

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

Company: Byju”s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd

Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Working Days: 5 days work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs. 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period.
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com

OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Project Manager
Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Salary: As per the company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana Contact: 9652867807

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: 1L-2L/ annum
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Upto 20000 Incentives
Location: Across Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Service technician
Minimum Qualification and experience: Not required
Salary: 11k above incentives
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029

Oryoki Health Card

Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: upto 10 LPA Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license and should have good communication.
Contact: 9346452934

NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited

Position: Telecallers Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: 10k/Month Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact:9703151101

SunPharma Pvt Ltd

Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: 18000/Month Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification; ITI& Diploma
Contact:8639174581

Sresta Organics

Position: Store executive
Experience: Min 6 Months in fmcg, bike & license mandatory
Office location : Hyderabad
Salary : 15 k take home
Mobile : 9701678981

Beyond Square

Position: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad Salary: 15 k take home
Mobile: 9849494940

Beyond Square

Job profile : Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers
Experience : 0-2 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age: 18-35 years
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Office location: Hyderabad
Salary : 12,000 – 25,000/month
Mobile : 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd

Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13000/Month PF & ESI Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989

paradigmIT

Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, enterprise, field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: 27050/Month Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788

SantaIndia

Position: Sr. Sales Executive
Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – ( Vodafone Idea Limited Process )
Location: All Hyderabad
Qualification:- 12th Or Graduate
Salary:- 20k – 23k in hand
Contact: 9811025640

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus
Age: 18-28 years
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

VTekis Consultancy

Job Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process
Job Designation: Voice & Chat Process
No. of Openings: 2000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Work Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore
Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university
Salary: Rs 13,000- 30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327

Sukhii Group

Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Good Communication Skills required,
Contact: hr@sukhii.group

HiCare Position: Pest Control Technicians

Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC / Inter
Salary: 11k/month incentives
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally
Bike & License mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10000 to 12000
Qualification: Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 years
Salary: As per last CTC Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

 

Related News

Latest News