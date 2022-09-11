End your job search with DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today.
Company: Byju”s – Think & Learn Pvt Ltd
Position: Business Development Associate – Direct Sales (On- Field Profile)
Location: Across India
Qualification: Any Graduate
Working Days: 5 days work week (Saturday and Sunday mandatory working)
Salary: Up to Rs. 9 lakh per annum after 6 weeks of training period.
Contact: baddigam.nikitha@byjus.com
OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Project Manager
Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Salary: As per the company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana Contact: 9652867807
KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: 1L-2L/ annum
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Upto 20000 Incentives
Location: Across Hyderabad
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Accura Networks Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Service technician
Minimum Qualification and experience: Not required
Salary: 11k above incentives
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Oryoki Health Card
Position: Sales Manager / Head
Experience: 3-10 years
Salary: upto 10 LPA Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad, Bangalore
Vacancies: 5
Should have 2 wheeler with a driver license and should have good communication.
Contact: 9346452934
NeemsBoro Farms Private Limited
Position: Telecallers Experience: 1-2 years
Salary: 10k/Month Qualification: 12th and above
Vacancies: 5
Languages: Telugu, Hindi and English
Should be good in communication skills
Contact:9703151101
SunPharma Pvt Ltd
Position: Executives
Vacancies: 13
Salary: 18000/Month Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-2 Years
Qualification; ITI& Diploma
Contact:8639174581
Sresta Organics
Position: Store executive
Experience: Min 6 Months in fmcg, bike & license mandatory
Office location : Hyderabad
Salary : 15 k take home
Mobile : 9701678981
Beyond Square
Position: Sales Support Executive
Experience: 0-2 years
Qualification: B.Com
Office location: Hyderabad & Secunderabad Salary: 15 k take home
Mobile: 9849494940
Beyond Square
Job profile : Sales Executive/ Service Executives (Tally knowledge)/ Telecallers
Experience : 0-2 years
Qualification: Any Graduate
Age: 18-35 years
Languages: English, Hindi, Telugu
Office location: Hyderabad
Salary : 12,000 – 25,000/month
Mobile : 919849494940/ sreeb@beyondsquare.com
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt Ltd
Position: Delivery Boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 13000/Month PF & ESI Qualification: Not Required
Contact: 9133131989
paradigmIT
Position: Corporate Sales Executive
Experience: 1 years of any B2B Sales, enterprise, field sales required
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: 27050/Month Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 10
Contact: 8886660788
SantaIndia
Position: Sr. Sales Executive
Hiring for reputed Telecom Company – ( Vodafone Idea Limited Process )
Location: All Hyderabad
Qualification:- 12th Or Graduate
Salary:- 20k – 23k in hand
Contact: 9811025640
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC and above
Salary: 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly bonus
Age: 18-28 years
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 40
Contact: 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
VTekis Consultancy
Job Position: International Voice and Non Voice Process
Job Designation: Voice & Chat Process
No. of Openings: 2000
Experience: Freshers / 0 to 4 years
Work Location: Hyderabad and Bangalore
Qualification: Candidate should have completed 12th / 2nd PUC or 3 years of diploma from a recognized university
Salary: Rs 13,000- 30,000
Contact: 6363294377, 7013350327
Sukhii Group
Position: Telecallers
Education – Any Degree / PG Fresher / Experience
Salary- As per industry standard PF Medical Performance Incentive.
Location- Hyderabad
Good Communication Skills required,
Contact: hr@sukhii.group
HiCare Position: Pest Control Technicians
Experience: Freshers or 6 months in pest control stream
Qualification: SSC / Inter
Salary: 11k/month incentives
Location: Sri Nagar Colony, Vikrampuri, Kukatpally
Bike & License mandatory
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 7386908352
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: 10000 to 12000
Qualification: Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 years
Salary: As per last CTC Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
