End YSRCP’s incompetent rule in Andhra Pradesh: BRS AP president

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: BRS Andhra Pradesh president Dr Thota Chandrasekhar has called on the people of the State to put an end to the incompetent rule of the YSRCP government. He criticized the government’s unilateral and anti-people policies during a gathering at the BRS camp office in Hyderabad on Sunday, where YSRCP leaders from various districts joined the BRS under the leadership of Thota Subbarao and Jale Vasudeva Naidu.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrasekhar pointed out the decline in development over the past four years under the YSRCP regime, which he claimed began with demolition of various properties. He expressed concern over the confusion among the people of Andhra Pradesh regarding their State Capital. He stated that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who sought an opportunity to serve the people diligently, has instead burdened the State with a staggering amount of debt.

He also highlighted the stark contrast between the rapid progress of Telangana, which separated from Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and the dire conditions in Andhra Pradesh. The growing dissatisfaction with the current YSRCP regime has prompted many people in Andhra Pradesh to extend their support to the BRS.

