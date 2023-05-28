Only KCR can implement Telangana model in Andhra Pradesh: BRS AP President

Thota Chandrasekhar Chandrasekhar said people of Andhra Pradesh were opposing the inefficient governments of TDP and YSRCP as neither of them fulfilled their electoral promises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: Only BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is capable of implementing the Telangana model of development and welfare in Andhra Pradesh, said BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar. He stated the BRS is fast emerging as a powerful political alternative in Andhra Pradesh and there is a huge influx from other political parties in the State, due to pathbreaking initiatives of Chandrashekhar Rao government.

Participating in his birthday celebrations organised at the BRS AP camp office in Hyderabad on Sunday, Chandrasekhar said people of Andhra Pradesh were opposing the inefficient governments of TDP and YSRCP as neither of them fulfilled their electoral promises. He emphasised the need for effective implementation of the Telangana model in Andhra Pradesh by stregthening the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He vowed that the BRS will continue to fight against the government on public issues.

On the occasion, Thota Chandrasekhar performed a special homam at the BRS AP camp office, praying for expansion of the party in Andhra pradesh. The party cadre thronged the office in large numbers to greet him on his birthday. A massive 150 kg cake was cut as crackers were burst and the party cadre broke into a dance for drum beats. Several leaders from Nellore, Kovvur, Gudivada and other towns in Andhra Pradesh joined the BRS on the occasion.

Also Read Only BRS can defeat BJP to ensure justice for AP: Thota Chandrasekhar