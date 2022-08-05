Engineering graduate hangs self in Secunderabad

Published Date - 02:22 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: An engineering graduate was found hanging at a lodge in Regimental Bazaar in Secunderabad late on Thursday. He is suspected to have been upset over not finding a suitable job and debts and ended his life, police said.

The victim identified as M.Laxmi Sai (22), a resident of Warangal district had completed his engineering left home on the pretext of attending interviews on July 31, and came to Hyderabad.

Police said Laxmi Sai checked into a room in a lodge in the vicinity of Gurudwara Saheb in Secunderabad. The lodge staff grew suspicious as he did not come out of the room for the last two days and on Thursday; they forcibly opened the door and found him hanging with a rope from the ventilator in the bathroom.

He is suspected to have died on Monday night and his body was recovered in a decomposed state. It was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

The Gopalapuram police who visited the spot recovered a suicide note purportedly written by him in which he wrote he was upset over financial constraints and ended his life.

