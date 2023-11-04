England opt to field first against Australia in World Cup match

While England won't make the World Cup 2023 semis, they aim to finish the tournament on a positive note. Australia, on the other hand, seeks to secure their top-four spot.

By ANI Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Ahmedabad: Jos Buttler-led England won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pat Cummins’s Australia in the 36th match of the ODI World Cup here on Saturday.

Even though England have failed to qualify for the semis of the World Cup 2023, they will still be looking forward to ending the tournament on a high note. On the other hand, Australia will be lokking to confirm their spot in the top four.

Speaking at the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler said that the pitch in Ahmedabad is ‘tacky’ and will get better as the game goes on.

“We will bowl first. A little bit tacky, should get better as the game goes on, we’ll have to bat better. Had some time away from the game which was nice, and then back to practice. Playing against Australia is always good, plenty to play for, some pride and there’s a Champions Trophy place to secure. Same team for us,” Buttler said.

Cummins confirmed that Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green have come in place of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh.

“We were batting actually, so not fussed about losing the toss. Our opening batters are looking good, Stoinis and Cam Green come into the XI in place of Maxwell and Marsh. This clash always has a bit of spice, a great time to play them and I’m looking forward to the game,” Cummins said.

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wk/C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (Wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

The match between England and Australia will kick off at 2:00 PM IST.