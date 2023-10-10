English opener Jonny Bairstow receives 100 ODIs cap in match against Bangladesh

Bairstow achieved the 100 ODI cap in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamshala.

By ANI Published Date - 03:10 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Dharamshala: England opening batter Jonny Bairstow has accomplished a milestone of featuring in his hundredth One-Day International on Tuesday.

England Cricket on the X (formerly Twitter) handle congratulated Bairstow for playing his 100 ODI match.

“Well, they said he could hit it… and he can hit it!” From his debut to here in Dharamshala – what a player we have in our Jonny,” England Cricket wrote in a post.

In 99 matches, The English player has scored 3, 686 runs with an impressive average of 44.95. He has an excellent strike rate of 103.83. Bairstow bagged 11 hundred and 15 half-centuries so far.

In the match, Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

While England, the defending champions, lost their first match to New Zealand by nine wickets, Bangladesh won their campaign opener against Afghanistan by six wickets.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.