Enhanced security in Hyderabad pharma corridor

The situation has prompted the Cyberabad police, as the first step, to enhance visible policing in the pharma corridor following requests from the fraternity recently

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The city’s pharma hub, which has been at the forefront of research and development of vaccines and medicines, is now constantly in the limelight, courtesy of the pandemic. And this has brought out a need to increase security in the hub. The situation has prompted the Cyberabad police, as the first step, to enhance visible policing in the pharma corridor following requests from the fraternity recently.

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), which was set up over a decade ago to achieve coordination between the IT industry and the Cyberabad police, will also expand its scope to cover the pharma and healthcare sectors with support from the police. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar also recently met key leaders from the pharma industry units in Cyberabad and Sangareddy and discussed the issues.

“Especially in the last one year as the country battled through the pandemic, Cyberabad and the leaders of the industry have worked together to make it a secure and business-as-usual ecosystem,” he said.

Heads of over 130 pharma companies from Pashamylaram, Gaddapotharam, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Turkapally, and Genome Valley came up with issues they were facing, one among them being frequency in police patrolling.

“Frequency of the police patrolling will be increased to curb the thefts which being reported in the corridor apart from helping women employees,” a senior official said, adding that there was no shuttle or transportation from the main road to the pharma units, which was a matter of concern.

“Requests have been made for a police outpost in the industry park, for the use of employees,” he said, adding that existing initiatives such as women safety, road safety, cyber and infra security too would be extended to these areas. The SCSC has been periodically discussing issues in the pharma hub areas of Madhapur and Gachibowli with representatives from the industry, and a few other government departments to sort them out, the official said.

Apart from security and issues related to traffic and law and order, the SCSC will coordinate with stakeholders and ensure that the police is also kept posted on new issues if any.

