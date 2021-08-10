Ensure Aasara pension for beneficiaries in three days: Errabelli

Minister convened a meeting with officials to discuss measures to be taken in the wake of age reduction to avail Asara pensions

Hyderabad: Following the State government’s orders reducing the eligibility for Aasara pension from 65 years to 57 years, comprehensive details of beneficiaries is being prepared to extend pensions at the earliest, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao said on Monday.

The Minister convened a meeting with officials to discuss measures to be taken in the wake of age reduction to avail Asara pensions. Identification of beneficiaries should be taken up in a transparent manner and pensions should be extended to all the eligible beneficiaries within three days, he said.

He wanted the authorities to expedite promotion of employees and officials in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. Similarly, measures should be taken up to fill vacancies in all cadres from village level to district level across the State, he said.

All the issues pertaining to promotion of engineers in the engineering wing of Panchayat Raj department should be addressed and promotions should be given to all eligible engineers, he directed the officials.

A detailed report should be compiled on the issues pertaining to pump set mechanics in the department, besides suggesting measures for addressing the issues, he said.

In the wake of road damages due to heavy rains recently, the Minister directed the officials to conduct field inspections and compile a report on the long-term measures to be taken to ensure that damages do not recur. He also instructed the officials to take up minor repair works at the earliest for the convenience of road users.

