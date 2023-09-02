Ensuring robust infra in Delhi for hosting grand events like G20 on a week notice: LG V K Saxena

Being the national capital, Delhi should have an infrastructure that enables it to host a big event like the G20 Summit on a week's notice, Lt Governor V K Saxena said.

By PTI Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

New Delhi: Being the national capital, Delhi should have an infrastructure that enables it to host a big event like the G20 Summit on a week’s notice, Lt Governor V K Saxena said on Saturday, underlining a lot of work has been carried out towards this over the past two months.

In an interview to PTI, Saxena said holding bigger events in a city makes a difference to its economy and the image of the country.

With objection being raised over the closing of markets for the Summit scheduled on September 9-10, he said restrictions were imposed in the interest of the locals since there is going to be heavy movement of dignitaries and delegates.

“The important thing is that such a big event is being held in Delhi. So it needs to be appreciated rather than being complained about that it will affect businesses. The delegates of 40 countries arriving in the city itself will boost business in Delhi,” he said.

Asked about the budgeting and expenditure on the G20-related beautification works in the city, he said it was not much. Artefacts and fountains have been gifted by firms under Corporate Social Responsibility, he said.

He lauded the efforts and hard work of all the agencies and officials involved in the preparations for the G20 summit, and said all works will be wrapped up soon.

“Ninety-eight per cent works have been completed and final touches will be completed by this evening. The heads of several nations are coming to India. We have a foolproof security plan,” he said.

Security drills are being conducted and whatever assistance was required from neighbouring states has been taken, he said in response to a question.

“I don’t want to get into details, but I can say the Delhi Police is maintaining a close watch on every nook and corner of the city, and also keeping a tight vigil on those who can cause any untoward incident,” the LG said.

Talking about the administrative and political challenges faced by him in supervising the preparation works for the Summit, he said that Delhi is a complex city with multiplicity of agencies. “There was a need for good leadership, who can lead from the front, which I have tried to do.” India will host the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 under its presidency. On Friday, the Delhi Police said the force is is being assisted by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the National Security Guard (NSG) in the arrangements.

The G20 Summit will be held peacefully in the national capital, Saxena said. “Our aim is to provide the visitors an experience that they will (make them) say there is no country better than India.” The Lt Governor stressed that a lot of permanent assets have been created for the national capital as part of preparations for the G20 Summit, and urged people to ensure they are not vandalised.

He rejected suggestions there was any delay in undertaking preparations for the Summit after the country was given presidency of the group in December last year.

“There was no delay in our preparations for the G20 Summit. We had been working for the last six months. I had also been visiting many places for inspection, but intensive works have been done in the last two months,” he stated.

He said the “biggest challenge” while preparing for the Summit was to remove dirt from the city’s roads, repair broken stretches and re-establish the greenery.

“We removed over 15,000 tonnes of garbage from the roads,” he said. “You can imagine what was the condition of Delhi before that.” The LG said a large number of roads have been revamped as part of the G20 preparation and plans are afoot to beautify other roads after September 15.

Delhi as the national capital should be prepared all the time for hosting even a bigger event than G20 on a week’s notice, rather than requiring years of preparations for it, he said.

“I assure that we will develop Delhi on this line so that any bigger events could be held here. Bigger events in a city make a difference to its economy and the country’s image.

“What impression will the foreign visitors carry with them if the national capital of any country is replete with poor infrastructure? It is our duty to ensure our national capital is ready for any event all the times,” he said.

The LG said a multi-agency contingency plan will be activated if there is heavy downpour during the Summit. Sixty heavy duty mobile pumping sets will be deployed around the Pragati Maidan, the venue for the event.

Areas prone to waterlogging have been taken care of with the construction of drains and underground storage tanks, he said. “All arrangements are in place and we are prepared to handle any situation.”

“Agencies like the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), PWD (Public Works Department) and Flood and Irrigation Department have been put on alert to handle any situation. Every detail has been minutely planned and arrangements made,” Saxena said.

He said that not only the VIP New Delhi areas, but other parts of the city such as the Delhi Gate and the Rajghat have also been spruced up as part of the exercise.

A lot of statues and artefacts are still in stock as they could not be used due to lack of time, he said.

“These artefacts will be used to beautify other roads in the city.” Saxena said he ensured coordination among all the agencies and departments concerned so that all timelines are met.

He said all agencies associated with the preparation works gave their 100 per cent.