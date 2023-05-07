Enter parties in style with these trending Indian outfits

Here are some unique ethnic wear trends for this season that you can wear and enter parties and events in style.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 03:05 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Indian wear has always been known for its colours, designs, and elements but with time ethnic wear have also evolved with modern twists. The growing trends have made traditional wear up their game with metallic colours, monochrome looks, balloon sleeves, and much more.

Monochrome Lehengas

The dual tones and mix-and-match trends for lehenga are now at a halt while a single colour for the entire outfit takes the lead. People have been making statements with this trend where the blouse, skirt, and dupatta are in the same colour, keeping it simple yet elegant. Pair these lehengas with statement jewellery, contrast footwear, and create a striking look.

Embellished jackets

These jackets offer a stylish and contemporary twist to traditional wear, they are usually made with traditional fabrics like silk or velvet. They are heavily embellished with embroidery, sequins, beads, and other embellishments. This is a great piece to pair with lehengas, flared pants, or wear it like a salwar kameez.

Statement Sleeves

The sleeves of the outfits in this trend create a statement look, they can be balloon sleeves, frill sleeves, or any other kind that draws attention. This sleeve features a voluminous shape that creates a bold and dramatic effect, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to Indian wear. This style can be added to a saree blouse or lehenga to add volume and create a statement look. The sleeves of the blouse can be long or short and can be embellished with embroidery if needed.

Pleated Co-ord Sets or gowns

Giving a fusion vibe, pleated co-ord sets or pleated gowns have been a popular trend this season. This pleated look is often made from lightweight fabrics such as chiffon or georgette. They are stylish, modern, and a great addition to fusion Indian wear. They can be dressed up with jewellery, and heels or dressed down with minimal accessories and flats.

Metallic Colours

Metallic colours that include, gold, silver, bronze, and copper, add a touch of glamour and luxury to traditional Indian outfits. Whether it’s a saree, lehenga, or kurti these colours can be incorporated in any kind to create a stunning and eye-catching look.