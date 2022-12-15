Kajal Aggarwal looks ravishing in Rs 2,00,000 peach lehenga

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Kajal Aggarwal looked her ethnic best as she attended her cousin’s wedding recently. Wearing a peach mirror work lehenga set by the label Sawan Gandhi, the actor looked absolutely ravishing. Her georgette lehenga had sequin detailing paired with mirror work, and cutdana blouse, and a net dupatta. Priced at Rs 1,98,000, the outfit complemented Kajal’s dewy rosy makeup.

Kajal’s fans went gaga over her latest look and she became one of the trending topics on Twitter. “What a beauty you truly are,” commented a fan on Kajal’s pic. “Wow. Queen is glowing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Gorgeousness beyond words,” added another. “Best thing on the Internet,” wrote a fan.

In her Instagram Stories, Kajal also shared pictures with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and their son Neil Kitchlu. “#meandmymain (sic),” she captioned the pic with Gautam. Posting a picture with her sister Nisha Aggarwal, Kajal wrote, “#samesamebutdifferent (sic).”

On the other hand, Kajal hit headlines as she appeared on the list of the top 100 Most Searched Asians on Google. Kajal ranked 13 beating other South actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, and Pooja Hegde.

Coming to her film projects, Kajal will next be seen in director Kalyaan’s horror comedy film ‘Ghosty’. She will also appear in the upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ starring Kamal Haasan.