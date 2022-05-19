Entries for MANUU’s documentary film competition on Urdu Journalism open from May 30

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is organising a video documentary film competition on Urdu Journalism for which entries are open from May 30 to October 15. Participants can submit their entries through the Google form link https://forms.gle/kt1ukX4rchjKvnEJ8.

The best documentary film will be awarded a cash prize of Rs.20,000 at the valedictory function of bicentenary celebrations of Urdu journalism in the month of November and best video documentary films will also be screened during the event.

Students pursuing journalism and mass communication course from any college, state or central universities, documentary filmmakers, media professionals or any individual/film enthusiast can participate in the competition.

The video documentaries should focus on the contribution of Urdu journalism in the freedom movement, social and political reforms, its development in different regions, sacrifices of eminent personalities and covering a variety of issues that reflect past and present scenarios, said Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of MCJ.

The film may be produced preferably in Urdu or Hindustani language but entries in Hindi and English language are also accepted. The documentary of maximum 20 minutes duration with high definition quality can be sent to email kusbc200vdc@gmail.com through wetransfer.com.

For themes and other details visit the website manuu.edu.in. For clarification, email at tahir_2kmq@yahoo.com or call 9873220786.