Epic finale to the ‘Jurassic Era’ releases on June 10

Hyderabad: Set to roar at the box office and amongst its die-hard fans, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is making all the right noise in the country and overseas for the franchise finale! Knowing that this will be the last and final time that fans will get to enjoy this epic series on the big screen, the excitement and anticipation levels amongst fans is nothing like anyone has seen before. With everyone counting down the days to the big day, the makers have opened up advance ticket bookings in selected cities a month before the Chris Pratt-starrer releases in theatres on June 10.

It promises to be a full house for the epic conclusion to the Jurassic saga with bookings now open across 60 cities and 228 screens. These cities include Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Surat, Indore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and many others.

Universal Pictures dropped the trailer of the movie a few weeks ago and fans were in for a nostalgic surprise to see the golden trio from the ‘Jurassic Park’ days reprising their roles for the upcoming movie.

‘Dominion’ will also see the return of Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, along with Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcom. Making it grander, the movie touches upon the much spoken about argument – can dinosaurs and humans co-exists? The trailer encapsulates the very essence to keep the audience at the edge of their seats, expecting a grand farewell to the much-celebrated franchise.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015’s ‘Jurassic World’ to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (‘Jurassic World’) and Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ hits the theatres on June 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie releases in theatres in 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX and 2D.

